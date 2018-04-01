Sedona Jazz at the Church 2018: Floote Prints Jazz Ensemble

The fabulously mellifluous sounds of flutes - bass, alto, piccolo, et al - come to Sedona Sunday, April 8th with the arrival of the high-energy jazz quintet Floote Prints.

The group was created by flutists Mike Crotty and Joe Corral as a way to revisit music introduced by some of the legendary jazz flutists of the past, such as Hubert Laws, Herbie Mann, Joe Farrell, James Moody, Paul Horn and many others.

Additionally, they wanted to introduce new music written especially for the ensemble. By combining the sounds of flutes, alto flutes, bass flute and piccolo, they have create a myriad of textures to present new compositions and arrangements by Mike Crotty, as well as original pieces contributed by Tom Williams and Armand Boatman.

With a rhythm section featuring Armand Boatman on piano, Sean Brogan on bass and Pablo Bastidas on drums, the group seamlessly travels from the sounds of ‘latin jazz’ to hard-driving ‘bebop’.

Floote Prints has performed to enthusiastic audiences in Arizona since 2010. Rarely has the sound of two flutes been heard in jazz since recordings by Joe Farrell and Sam Most more than 30 years ago.

Flutist Joe Corral joined The Phoenix Symphony flute section in 1967 and remained a member of the orchestra for 43 years.

Aside from his classical music endeavors, Joe has established himself in the jazz field and is in great demand as a recording studio sideman.



Corral has released his own jazz CD, “Groovin’ Higher”, which has received excellent reviews for its innovative arrangements and creative improvisations.

Joe has performed at the Telluride, Baja, and Phoenix Jazz Festivals, and is a frequent soloist with Doc Severinsen and The Phoenix Symphony.

Corral is a former faculty associate at Arizona State University, where he taught for 17 years, and has a very large and successful private flute studio, producing some of the top student flutists in Arizona.

Multi-instrumentalist and composer/arranger Mike Crotty is well known to jazz audiences in the valley.

Mike moved to Arizona in 2001 from the Washington, D.C. area, after having served as composer/arranger for the Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, for 26 years.

His musical career has been highlighted by performances with great jazz stars such as Dizzy Gillespie, Clark Terry, Sonny Stitt and Randy Brecker, as well as legendary entertainers like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme, Sarah Vaughan and many others.

Crotty’s performance highlights include concerts at the Kool Jazz Festival, the Monterey Jazz Festival, the Montreaux/Detroit Jazz Festival, the Smithsonian Institute, and 25 years of concerts at D.C.’s famed jazz club, Blues Alley.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Highway 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.



Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $18.00 and can be purchased online and also “at the door.” Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call.”

Season ticket holders are admitted at 2:20 p.m., online “will call” folk at 2:30 p.m, while tickets sold at the door begin at 2:40 p.m.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at episcopalnet.org.