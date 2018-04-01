Sedona Spring Festival with the Fauré Quartet Brings CMS 35th Season to Harmonic Finale

The Fauré Quartet, one of the world’s leading piano quartets, will make its Sedona debut and bring Chamber Music Sedona’s 35th Anniversary to a close Sunday, April 8th, 2:30 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road. The concert is made possible with support from Dottie Webster.

The Spring Music Festival begins this afternoon, Wednesday, April 4th at 4 p.m. with the screening of ‘The Buena Vista Social Club’ in partnership with the Sedona International Film Festival at the Mary Fisher Theater.Thursday and Friday the Quartet will perform four ‘Concerts for Youth’ in Sedona schools.

Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. music enthusiasts will have the unique opportunity to engage one-on-one with Quartet members at a Salon Musicale in a private Soldiers Pass home. The evening includes a 40-minute performance preceded by Arizona wines and appetizers, and concluding with a Q&A period, chocolates and mingling with friends and artists.

Friday from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and as part of First Friday Artwalk, the Quartet will give a free informance (informal performance) at DuCharme Prints and Framing, 2020 Contractor’s Road Suite no. 4. All readers are invited to attend.

Sunday, April 8th’s 2:30 p.m. concert will include The Water of Lethe by Toshio Hosokawa, the foremost living Japanese composer of classical music. Next is Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 47. It received its premiere with Clara Schumann as pianist December 1844 at a Gewandhaus recital.

For concert tickets and up to the minute details, readers are encouraged to call 928.204.2415 or go online and visit www.chambermusicsedona.org where concert and Salon Musicale tickets can be purchased.