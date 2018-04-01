Sunday Brunch Swingin’ Standards with Susannah Martin at Steakhouse 89

Popular jazz & contemporary vocalist, Susannah Martin, performs Sundays at Steakhouse 89 in West Sedona, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., joined by piano wizard and vocalist, Steve Sandner.

The duo delights listeners with their swinging renditions of standards from the Great American Songbook, plus latin classics and some popular hits. There is no cover charge for the music, but reservations are recommended and brunch is served to order (no buffet).

Susannah Martin is acclaimed for her enticing vocals in styles of jazz, pop, classic rock and Brazilian/latin jazz. Her fluid, sultry voice is colored with jazz and R&B, along with a spicy international flair expressed when she sings in Latin styles. Her keen vocal control, joy of rhythm, free emotional palette and skills at improvisation and scat-singing raise her performances to scintillating heights.

Susannah also deepens the groove with light percussion. Her current bands include Martin-Sandner Jazz Combos, Flor de Bee, MMK (Miller, Martin & Ki )Trio, Earth Speak, Dusky Groove and successful touring bands, The Dynamite Divas and .3MKi (aka Miller, Miller, Martin & Ki).

Pianist and vocalist, Steve Sandner, hails from Michigan & Chicago, where he’s performed since the mid-60’s at top jazz and blues venues. Although he returns to the Midwest every summer for a rich season of music touring, Sandner also enjoys a home and a lively music career in Sedona the rest of the year. His musical style is a real treat for music lovers, with elements of big band, blues and swing.

One can one can hear the influences of pianists Nat Cole, Bill Evans, and Oscar Peterson, in Sandner’s playing, and his vocals have echoes of Frank Sinatra and Harry Connick, with a bluesy Charles Brown flavor added. Steve performs locally as a solo artist and also with the band, Blues Perspective. He is also in demand accompanying other vocalists, jazz and pop, and has extensive experience as a sideman in jazz, pop, rock and blues ensembles live and recorded, having also released several albums of his own.

Steakhouse 89 is a new restaurant in West Sedona offering an exceptional dining experience. Open Tuesday through Sunday at 4 p.m. for Happy Hour and Dinner and Sunday at 11 a.m. for Brunch, the venue features live music by talented local artists, with no cover charge. With 5 separate dining areas, they provide comfortable, elegant dining and lounge space for guests and are also uniquely suited for large parties and special events. Steakhouse 89 is located at 2620 W Hwy 89A in Sedona. For reservations and information, call (928) 204-2000 or visit www.steakhouse89.com