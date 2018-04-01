Two Nights of Hit Country with Glen Campbell’s Band Leader

If You Go ... • What: The Jeff Dayton Country Band • When: Friday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. • What: Salute to Glen Campbell Concert • When: Saturday April 7th at 7:00 p.m. • Where: Sound Bites Grill Show Room 101 N Hwy 89a Sedona AZ, 86336 at Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops Uptown Sedona. Cross Street Hwy 179 • More Info: www.soundbitesgri...

Nashville’s Jeff Dayton who was Glen Campbell’s band leader for over 15 years will be in Sedona Arizona in the Celebrity Show Room at Sound Bites Grill both Friday and Saturday Night April 6th and 7th performing two different shows.

Friday night April 6th at 7 p.m., Jeff is joined by top valley musicians for a night of hit country music from all eras. You definitely want to bring your dancing shoes to see the Jeff Dayton Band.

Band members include Bob Hanke, Todd Chuba, Mike Broening (Grammy-winning producer and keyboardist for his work with Al Jarreau) and steel guitarist Mike G. Smith who has three gold and two platinum albums for his work with The Gatlin Brothers.

Mike Smith is a 13-time Top Ten Steel Guitarist in Guitar Player Magazine (worldwide) and is the recipient of the NARAS/Grammy “Super Pickers” Award.

How does Jeff put together such talent? He says, “It’s like the fantasy baseball… I love putting people together whom I love playing with or whom music I love and my wish list ends me up with great bands.” The Jeff Dayton Band on Friday Night costs $20 per person and the table is yours for the evening.

On Saturday, April 7th at 7 p.m. Jeff will be performing his Salute to Glen Campbell concert. Jeff will be joined by other Campbell alumni and top professional musicians with a Glen connection to bring you a musical history of times in the Glen Campbell band.

With the passing of Hall of Fame legend Glen Campbell, and years of memories with Glen, Jeff has put together this show to honor him and share the stories and songs of his career with Campbell. This truly is an amazing show as Jeff Dayton actually performed and sang these songs for many years with the legend. Tickets are required for this show and range from $30 -$50 depending on seating.

From the White House to the Grand Ole Opry, Jeff has been playing guitar and performing all his life. He’s a Nashville producer and writer and loves the concentrated creative scene in Music City..

Jeff’s first guitar was at age 9 and he immediately formed his first band, The Emperors. From there, it was local clubs and concerts, paying his dues and working with musicians who became sidemen for Prince and Bob Dylan.

He moved to Arizona, got his first Nashville song contracts and put together one of the most popular and acclaimed bands in the Phoenix music scene over his 20 years there. One fateful chance encounter with Glen Campbell led to his longtime tenure on that tour and set the stage for his move to Nashville in 2000.

He also found time to land his music degree, regional #1 hit records and the honor of backing artists including Vince Gill, Willie Nelson, Toby Keith, Buck Owens, Tracy Byrd, Bo Diddley, Dizzy Gillespie, Gene Autry, Mac Davis and many more.

Once arriving in Nashville, Jeff focused on writing and producing, but because of his reputation and guitar skills, was soon touring with megastar Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood, Sarah Darling, Tammy Cochran and others.

Today, Jeff is an active Nashville music producer, songwriter, session guitarist, recording artist and educator and tours as a dynamic bandleader and solo artist. His show Salute to Glen Campbell is appearing nationally, as well as a solo tour Jeff Dayton ~ American Troubadour.