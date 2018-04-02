Nobody injured as SR 260 accident shut down westbound traffic for one hour

CAMP VERDE – At about 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Verde Valley Fire District responded to rear-end collision eastbound between East Godard Road and Del Rio Drive on SR 260.

According to a press release from Verde Valley Fire District, the vehicle that caused the accident then entered and blocked both west bound lanes of traffic, which shut down westbound SR 260 for approximately one hour.

The driver of the vehicle who caused the accident fled the scene, but was apprehended within a half a mile of the event, the press release also stated.

The press release also stated that there were three passengers in the other involved vehicle, though fortunately, none of the passengers required medical care.

Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, Cottonwood Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, and Arizona Department of Transportation assisted VVFD.

-Information provided by Verde Valley Fire District.