CCFMA responds to accident on 1-17

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority responded to a multiple-vehicle accident on the 1-17 north of Camp Verde last night, according to a CCFMA media release.

Crews encountered two passenger vehicles, one car and one pickup truck at the scene, according to the release. The car was blocking both southbound lanes and the pickup was upside down in the median.

One passenger was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital and another passenger was transported to another area hospital.

Crews were assisted by an ambulance from Verde Valley Fire and an engine from Sedona Fire.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated by DPS.



-- Information provided by CCFMA