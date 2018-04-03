Letter: Thanks to all for making Hands Healing Hunger Outreach a success

Editor:
Thank You to the members of Christ Lutheran Church in Sedona and their Outreach Program “Hands Healing Hunger." Because of their hard work, perseverance and commitment their recent fundraiser was very successful and their continued mission to feed the hungry was fulfilled. We really appreciate the generous monetary donation to our food pantry, it will go a long way to provide food to our local communities.
Donna McDonald, President
St. Frances Cabrini Conference of St. Vincent de Paul, Camp Verde, AZ
