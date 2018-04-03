Letters: Volunteers made the day for March For Our Lives

Editor:

I would like to thank the 25 volunteers who acted as crossings guards, shuttle drivers, and helped with setting up and breaking down the rally for March For Our Lives on March 24. We live in a wonderfully supportive community.



Special thanks go to the rally speakers - students and educators - who spoke so eloquently and passionately about the impact of gun violence on our youth and on our entire education system.



Our local students did a great job organizing the event with the help of a coalition of community organizations. Rally organizers counted approximately 1000 people who came out to support our students and stand for school safety and gun-sense. That is a strong message from our community. Thank you also to the Sedona Police Department for its assistance in making sure these important voices were heard.

Kathy Kinsella

Sedona