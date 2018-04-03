Mobile food pantry coming to Cornville

Manzanita Outreach, a local non-profit organization, will bring its Mobile Food Pantry Program to Cornville starting April 10th.

Tuesday, April 10, 4-5:30 p.m., food will be distributed to the public free of charge at the Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1090 South Page Springs Road. Thereafter, the event will occur at the same location and time on the second Tuesday of each month.



Manzanita Outreach’s mobile food pantry program provides perishable and non-perishable food items to those in need in areas within the Verde Valley.



The process begins with Manzanita Outreach identifying an area where a significant number of people are food insecure and/or struggle to get food from another food assistance provider. They secure a location and spread the word in the area. On the day of the event, volunteers from the community facilitate the food distribution.

“We focus on areas where no food pantry exists and a significant number of families need a little help. We pop-up tables and tents, fill them with food and feed our neighbors,” said Mike Newcomb, executive director of Manzanita Outreach.

Mobile Food Pantry Schedule

• Clarkdale, 2nd & 4th Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church 889 1st South Street.

• Cornville, 2nd Tuesday, 4-5:30 p.m., Our Shepherd Lutheran Church 1090 S. Page Springs Road.

• Verde Village , 2nd Tuesday , 1-2:30 p.m., Western Plaza, 3800 Western Drive.

• Village of Oak Creek, 2nd & 4th Tuesdays, 9-10 a.m., Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive.

If you are interested in volunteering, please sign up at www.ManzanitaOutreach.org or send an email to info@ManzanitaOutreach.org.