Obituary: Danny (Jon) Parsley

Danny (Jon) Parsley was killed by a backhoe in the McGuire, Rimrock area in February.
A Memorial Service is set for April 7th (Saturday) at 11 am at Sedona Church of Christ. His family in this area: brother Stanley Parsley and Caroline, mother Katherine Stafford.
Information provided by survivors.
