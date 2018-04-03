Obituary: Thomas Robison 1988-2018

Thomas Robison passed from this life into eternal life on Monday, March 26, in Show Low, Arizona.

Thomas, born Thomas Bryan Colter Robison on Jan. 31, 1988, in Petaluma, California, was an Assistant Manager of Walmart Stores in Taylor, Arizona.

He graduated from Mingus Union High School, Cottonwood, in 2007.

Thomas was actively involved coaching and participating in Special Olympics with his brother, Billy.





Thomas is survived by his dad, Thomas Colter; and mom, Kathy; his sister and brother-in-law, Cassie and Corey; his brother, Billy; his birth mother, Jennifer Smith; grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.





A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m., at Montezuma Chapel, 3450 Rusty Spurs Road, Rimrock, Arizona, 86342.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Special Olympics in Thomas’ name.

Our bright shining star has gone out in this life but shines ever brighter in Eternal Life.





