Cottonwood Transfer Station now being operated by Patriot Disposal

As of Tuesday, April 3, the Cottonwood Transfer Station is being operated =by Patriot Disposal, Inc.
The new hours of operation are as follows: Open Tuesday thru Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Closed on Monday and Sunday.
The following items will be accepted with the current rates:
Cottonwood Residents:
• Trash loose per cubic yard - $12
• Construction Debris per cubic yard - $26
• Bulky Items per item - $15
• Brush/green waste per cubic yard - $15
• Tires (must be separate from rim) - $40
• Batteries - $15
• White goods (non-Freon appliances) - $15
• Freon Appliances (red tagged cert. empty) -$15
• Freon Appliances with Freon - $65
• All large electronics (TV, monitors, etc.) - $15
• Recyclables bagged separately - No Charge
County Residents:
• Trash Loose per cubic yard - $15
• Construction Debris per cubic yard - $30
• Bulky Items per item - $20
• Brush/green waste per cubic yard - $20
• Tires (must be separate from rim) - $50
• Batteries - $20
• White goods (non-Freon appliances) - $20
• Freon Appliances (red tagged cert. empty) - $20
• Freon Appliances with Freon - $75
• All large electronics (TV, monitors, etc.) - $20
• Recyclables bagged separately - $5
If you have any questions, please call the Transfer Station Operator at (928)649-9733.
