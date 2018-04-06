Cottonwood Transfer Station now being operated by Patriot Disposal

As of Tuesday, April 3, the Cottonwood Transfer Station is being operated =by Patriot Disposal, Inc.

The new hours of operation are as follows: Open Tuesday thru Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Closed on Monday and Sunday.

The following items will be accepted with the current rates:

Cottonwood Residents:

• Trash loose per cubic yard - $12

• Construction Debris per cubic yard - $26

• Bulky Items per item - $15

• Brush/green waste per cubic yard - $15

• Tires (must be separate from rim) - $40

• Batteries - $15

• White goods (non-Freon appliances) - $15

• Freon Appliances (red tagged cert. empty) -$15

• Freon Appliances with Freon - $65

• All large electronics (TV, monitors, etc.) - $15

• Recyclables bagged separately - No Charge

County Residents:

• Trash Loose per cubic yard - $15

• Construction Debris per cubic yard - $30

• Bulky Items per item - $20

• Brush/green waste per cubic yard - $20

• Tires (must be separate from rim) - $50

• Batteries - $20

• White goods (non-Freon appliances) - $20

• Freon Appliances (red tagged cert. empty) - $20

• Freon Appliances with Freon - $75

• All large electronics (TV, monitors, etc.) - $20

• Recyclables bagged separately - $5

If you have any questions, please call the Transfer Station Operator at (928)649-9733.