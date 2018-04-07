5 things to watch in sports this week Apr. 8

A tradition unlike any other

The final round of the Masters tees off on Sunday.

The coverage starts with Masters on the Range at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com and the Masters live stream start at 10 a.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app. Amen Corner will be at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and holes 15 and 16 with be from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The TV coverage will start at 11 a.m. on CBS and run until 4 p.m., with an encore at 5 p.m. on the CBSSN. The CBS broadcast will also be streamed on CBS All Access.

NHL season winds down

The NHL season goes into overtime, with one or two games left before the playoffs proper start.

On Sunday the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in a game that was postponed. They face off at 4:30 p.m. on the NHL Network.

As of press time, the Bruins were second in the Atlantic Division with 110 points, two behind the Tampa Bay Lightning.

While Boston has clinched a playoff berth, the Panthers are looking to join them.

There also could be a tiebreaker game between the Panthers and Philadelphia Flyers if they are tied on points, regulation wins, overtime wins and goal differential.

The game would be on Tuesday and would happen if the Flyers lose their last game by two goals and the Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres in regulation and the Bruins in a shoot out.

Super Tuesday

Tuesday’s a very busy day in Verde Valley sports.

The action starts at 2 p.m. when No. 3 Camp Verde High softball hosts Mingus Mountain for a doubleheader starting.

Then at 3 p.m. at Verde Santa Fe, Camp Verde golf hosts Flagstaff BASIS.

At 3:30 p.m. at Mingus Union, No. 33 Prescott boys tennis faces the 17th ranked Marauders.

Then at 3:45 p.m. the Mingus Union baseball and softball teams get in on the action, hosting Flagstaff.

MUHS baseball is No. 13, Flagstaff baseball is No. 4, Mingus softball is No. 5 and Eagle softball is ranked 21st.



Mingus Union hosts track and field invitational

Track and field fans in Verde Valley will get their chance to see a slew of local high schools compete on Friday at Mingus Union.

MUHS will host the Mingus Invitational starting at 2:30 p.m.

Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Hopi, Mayer, Mingus Union, Northland Prep, Payson and Sedona Red Rock are scheduled to attend.

It’s the Marauders only home meet of the season.

Beat LA

Fresh off their sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the Arizona Diamondbacks cap off their first road trip of the season with a trip to LA for a three game set.

Arizona faces the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. on Friday and 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, both on Fox Sports Net Arizona.