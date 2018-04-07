Christine Griffin resigns as Oak Creek principal

After educating the Verde Valley’s youth for the past 16 years, the last five as principal at Oak Creek School, Christine Griffin has made plans to leave the district.

In a March 12 letter she wrote to the district, Griffin stated that June 8 will be her last day at C-OC, which is when her contract ends.

“I will cherish the opportunity I had to establish myself as a proud educator in the Verde Valley,” Griffin stated in her letter. “I am honored to have served the children, staff and community of COCSD.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek Board Member Jason Finger said Oak Creek School “has become a real jewel” under Griffin’s leadership.

“It’s just a tremendous loss for the district, someone who contributed so much,” Finger said.

For District Superintendent King, Griffin’s contributions are “evident as you walk around Oak Creek School.”

“In the engineering labs, the outdoor education component, there’s a feeling of family,” King said.

Finger said that the C-OC School Board will look to hold a study session with the superintendent “to decide how we should be staffing that position moving forward.”

At this time, neither Finger nor King could say when the study session would take place. But Finger said that it “might be good” to hold the study session before the board’s regularly-scheduled May meeting, which is at 5:30 p.m. May 1.

