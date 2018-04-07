Home run happy Camp Verde softball beats Northland

Camp Verde High softball rallied to beat Northland Prep on Friday at home.

The No. 3 Cowboys beat No. 19 Northland Prep 6-5 after the Spartans rallied from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game on a home run.

“They came out and played, they gave it to us,” said CV head coach Henry Smith. “I had heard that they were a really good hitting team and they showed up and they were swinging the bats, so credit to them and they came and they were ready to swing the bat and they did their thing.”

Although senior Jade Oium and sophomore outfielder Bennett Holm hit home runs, Smith said that wasn’t necessarily a good thing.

“Our defense did well, I’m pretty confident in our defense,” Smith said. “I think we came out and hit a couple of home runs and I think the rest of the team wanted to follow that and in my opinion, home runs are more or less of an accident and they tried to force some deep shots and that doesn’t work. At the end of the day we did enough to win and that’s more or less what matters right now.”

After Northland Prep went ahead 1-0 in the first inning, Oium hit a home run and the Cowboys led 3-1.

“Man, we definitely didn’t play at our best,” said freshman infielder Jenna Huey. “Our hitting wasn’t great, we were hitting the ball up, popping up.”

The win was Camp Verde’s fifth in a row.

“Well we could’ve played better but I think overall we played really hard,” said Holm.

The home run was Holm’s first at the high school level. She also drove in a run in the first and the game winning run.

“Bennett had one of the best games I’ve ever seen her play, she’s played for me for a few years now,” Smith said. “Defensively she struggled to have a position in the field in the beginning of the season. She won the position in left field and she was a big leader (Friday).”

Bennett said hitting the home run felt awesome.

“In middle school I hit an in the park home run, but it’s not nearly the same (laughs),” Holm said.

After NPA tied it in the top of the sixth, in the bottom of the inning Huey led off the inning with a triple.

“Jenna did well, that was a clutch hit and just a clutch inning, so Jenna’s coming along offensively, defensively,” Smith said.

She said didn’t hit the ball well though on the triple.

“In all honesty, I still popped the ball up, I coulda had it hard hit on the ground, but the base running is what got me to third base,” Huey said.

With Huey at third, Bennett drove her in with a bunt.

On Tuesday the Cowboys beat Paradise Honors 3-2 on the road to take sole possession of first in the region.

“It was a pretty evenly matched game, they took the lead early and then we were able to battle back and just hold on to the lead,” Smith said. “The Paradise Honors game was good, they’re a really good team, they have some really good players, so overall they did enough to win, so that’s kinda where we’re at,” Smith said.

Camp Verde’s next action is a doubleheader against Mingus Mountain at home on Tuesday, starting at 2 p.m.

“We have a great team, just all need to be there at once and all play as a team,” Huey said. “Like I said, there’s no ‘I’ in team, so we all need to play together and the win against Paradise was great and we should’ve done better this game.”