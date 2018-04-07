Mingus softball splits with Coconino after extra inning heartbreak

Mingus Union softball’s bid to put a stranglehold on the region came up just short on Thursday as the Marauders lost a heartbreaker.

No. 5 Mingus Union lost 5-3 in 8 innings to No. 7 Coconino at home.

After the Panthers scored the runner that started the eighth inning on second plus an other run in the top of the inning, the Marauders loaded the bases with no outs in the home half of the inning but came up short.

“It’s very tough, it’s very tough,” said Mingus assistant coach Bo Shults. “It’s emotionally tough and physically tough. It just didn’t work out in favor (Thursday).”

Mingus Union jumped ahead 1-0 in the first inning and then after Coconino took a 3-1 lead, senior infielder Nikki Zielinski drove in a pair to tie it up.

On Tuesday the Marauders beat Coconino 5-3 on the road.

“Coco’s always tough,” Shults said. “This is my third year as an assistant coach and Coco’s always tough. Honestly I think we’ve split with them just about every single year and here we are doing it again.”

With the win in Cottonwood, the Panthers moved into first in the Grand Canyon region with a 6-2 record. Mingus Union dropped out of first and into third with their 5-2 region mark.

At Coconino, senior pitcher/first baseman Kaycee Williams and sophomore outfielder Dylan Sweeney each had 2 RBIs.

It was the Marauders’ first win at Coconino since 2013.

“It was huge,” Shults said. “That was huge for us. In my three years we’ve never won at Coco, so to go to Coco and win, that was a big up for us.”

Shults said Williams pitched well in both Coconino games.

“Both teams had great pitching,” Shults said. “Kaycee threw a great game both Tuesday and (Thursday) and the Coco pitcher did the same.”

The Marauders’ next game is Tuesday against No. 21 Flagstaff at home at 3:45 p.m.