Obituary: Victor H. McCallson 1939-2018

Victor H. McCallson, 79, born March 24, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, died April 1, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, handled all arrangements.
Victor H. McCallson, 79, born March 24, 1939, in Los Angeles, California, died April 1, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, handled all arrangements.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.