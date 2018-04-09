The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Sedona

Information for this article was sourced through Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. This information is current as of March 6, 2018. Photos courtesy Jacque Weems, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s

No. 1 250 Enchanted Way $12,500,000

Listed: February 1, 2018

Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, West Sedona

Bed: 7 / Bath: 10 / Square feet: 15,000

Includes a home theatre, home gym and two-story great room with a panoramic view.

No. 2 125 Altair Avenue - $5,500,000

Listed: January 8, 2018

Subdivision: Aerie, West Sedona

Bed: 4 / Bath: 6 / Square feet: 6,303

No. 3 140 Bear Mountain Road $3,250,000

Listed: February 22, 2018

Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, Red Rock Loop

Bed: 3 / Bath: 3 / Square feet: 3,916

No. 4 955 Dry Creek Road - $2,985,000

Listed: January 16, 2018

Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, West Sedona

Bed: 3 / Bath: 3 / Square feet: 6,597

No. 5 140 Calle Del Viento - $2,950,000

Listed: February 1, 2018

Subdivision: Foothills, West Sedona

Bed: 5 / Bath: 6 / Square feet: 6,381