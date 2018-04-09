The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Sedona

Information for this article was sourced through Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. This information is current as of March 6, 2018. Photos courtesy Jacque Weems, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s
No. 1 250 Enchanted Way $12,500,000
Listed: February 1, 2018
Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, West Sedona
Bed: 7 / Bath: 10 / Square feet: 15,000
Includes a home theatre, home gym and two-story great room with a panoramic view.
No. 2 125 Altair Avenue - $5,500,000
Listed: January 8, 2018
Subdivision: Aerie, West Sedona
Bed: 4 / Bath: 6 / Square feet: 6,303
No. 3 140 Bear Mountain Road $3,250,000
Listed: February 22, 2018
Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, Red Rock Loop
Bed: 3 / Bath: 3 / Square feet: 3,916
No. 4 955 Dry Creek Road - $2,985,000
Listed: January 16, 2018
Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, West Sedona
Bed: 3 / Bath: 3 / Square feet: 6,597
No. 5 140 Calle Del Viento - $2,950,000
Listed: February 1, 2018
Subdivision: Foothills, West Sedona
Bed: 5 / Bath: 6 / Square feet: 6,381
