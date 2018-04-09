The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Sedona

No. 1: 250 Enchanted Way $12,500,000

By Halie Chavez

  • Originally Published: April 9, 2018 12:36 p.m.

    • Information for this article was sourced through Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. This information is current as of March 6, 2018. Photos courtesy Jacque Weems, Russ Lyon Sotheby’s

    No. 1 250 Enchanted Way $12,500,000

    Listed: February 1, 2018

    Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, West Sedona

    Bed: 7 / Bath: 10 / Square feet: 15,000

    Includes a home theatre, home gym and two-story great room with a panoramic view.

    No. 2 125 Altair Avenue - $5,500,000

    Listed: January 8, 2018

    Subdivision: Aerie, West Sedona

    photo

    Bed: 4 / Bath: 6 / Square feet: 6,303

    No. 3 140 Bear Mountain Road $3,250,000

    Listed: February 22, 2018

    Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, Red Rock Loop

    photo

    Bed: 3 / Bath: 3 / Square feet: 3,916

    No. 4 955 Dry Creek Road - $2,985,000

    Listed: January 16, 2018

    Subdivision: 5 Acres or More, West Sedona

    photo

    Bed: 3 / Bath: 3 / Square feet: 6,597

    No. 5 140 Calle Del Viento - $2,950,000

    Listed: February 1, 2018

    Subdivision: Foothills, West Sedona

    Bed: 5 / Bath: 6 / Square feet: 6,381

    photo

