Calendar of events April – June

April 17 – SVBA Monthly Board Meeting. 4-5:30 p.m. at the Sedona Hilton at Bell Rock located 90 Ridge Trail Drive.

April 23 – Monthly Marketing Monday. Time and Location TBA. Hank and Sharyn Yuloff will present 20 Mostly Inexpensive Ways to Market Your Business. The cost to attend is $10 for Chamber partners.

April 24 – Small Business Coffee Talk. 8 - 9:30 a.m. Vultee Conference Room Next to the City Manager’s Office Sedona City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Drive. Featured Chris Doyle, commercial banker and business financing expert with Wells Fargo and Capital Creation Committee member of the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization.

April 26 – Sedona Chamber Monthly Networking Mixer. 5:30-7 p.m. at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Arizona Properties, located 671 State Route 179, Ste B-CT1. Cost per event is $10 per partner and $15 for non-members, payable at the door.

May 4 – Good Morning Sedona Networking Breakfast. Time and Location TBA.

May 15 – Sedona Chamber Business Forum. Time and Location TBA. By Invitation Only. Admission is free, however an RSVP is required.

May 15 – SVBA Monthly Board Meeting. 4-5:30 p.m. at the Sedona Hilton at Bell Rock located 90 Ridge Trail Drive.

May 15 – Promote your Business Using Facebook workshop. 5-8:30 p.m. at Yavapai College, Verde Valley Campus, Building G, located 601 Black Hills Drive in Clarkdale. $20. For more information, call 928-776-2008.

May 17 – Crowdfunding Event. The city of Sedona is partnering with the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to host a crowdfunding workshop on May 17th at the Yavapai College Sedona Center Campus. “How Crowdfunding for One Start-Up Raised Over $500k: 4 Key Strategies”. In this workshop, businesses will learn the proven secrets, tips and action items that helped generate over $500,000 for one eCommerce start-up in just 90 days. Participants will walk away with:

-An understanding of what crowdfunding is and why it might be right for your business

-The four critical elements of a crowdfunding campaign that you must get right to be successful

-What to do after your crowdfunding campaign is over to keep the momentum going

-Actionable steps you can put into place to get your start-up off the ground

May 18 – Quarterly Partner Orientation. 8-9:30 p.m. at Best Western Plus Arroyo Roble Hotel and Creekside Villas’ meeting room, located 400 N State Route 89A in Sedona. Call 928-1123 Ext. 120 for more information.

May 22 – Small Business Coffee Talk. 8 - 9:30 a.m. Vultee Conference Room Next to the City Manager’s Office Sedona City Hall, 102 Roadrunner Dr. Featured speaker is Marci Taylor, founder of Mantra Sedona, a marketing and creative support agency specializing in branding, strategy, design, online marketing and social media.

May 24 – Sedona Chamber Monthly Networking Mixer. 5:30-7 p.m. at Sky Ranch Lodge located1105 Airport Rd. in Sedona. Cost per event is $10 per partner and $15 for non-members, payable at the door.

June 25 – Monthly Marketing Monday. Time and Location TBA. Hank and Sharyn Yuloff will present 20 Mostly Inexpensive Ways to Market Your Business. The cost to attend is $10 for Chamber partners.

June 26 – Regional Networking Mixer. 5-7 p.m. at Blazin’ M Ranch located 1875 Mabery Ranch Rd. in Cottonwood. Cost per event is $10 per partner and $15 for non-members, payable at the door.

The Sedona Village Business Association (SVBA) is a collaborative organization dedicated to strengthening and supporting the Village business community in ways that better serve the needs of both local residents and visitors. Serving Village businesses since 1997, Sedona Village Business Association (SVBA) is an active membership-based organization dedicated to the primary goal of promoting local business growth by providing support, resources, and networking opportunities to all types and sizes of businesses in the Village. By building bridges of communication and cooperation SVBA continually aims to build a coalition between businesses, community organizations, and the county. Supporting and enhancing the business community will ensure a vibrant destination where businesses, residents, and visitors alike enjoy greater control, convenience, and choice.

SVBA normally meets the 3rd Tuesday of every month at 4 pm at the Hilton Sedona Resort at

Bell Rock, 90 Ridge Trail Drive in the Village of Oak Creek. Meetings are open to both members and guests.

