New Movies: Coming to theaters April 13

Rosamund Pike, Jon Hamm, Dean Norris star in ‘Beirut.’ Bleecker Street Media

Originally Published: April 9, 2018 10:26 a.m.
Beirut

Bleecker Street Media

Director: Brad Anderson

Writer: Tony Gilroy

Producers: Monica Levinson, Shivani Rawat, et. al.

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Jon Hamm, Dean Norris, et. al.

A U.S. diplomat (Jon Hamm) flees Lebanon in 1972 after a tragic incident at his home.

Ten years later, he is called back to war-torn Beirut by a CIA operative (Rosamund Pike) to negotiate for the life of a friend he left behind.

Rated R for language, some violence and a brief nude image.

20 Weeks

Warner Bros.

Director: Leena Pendharkar

Writers: Leena Pendharkar

Producers: Leena Pendharkar, et al.

Cast: Richard Riehle, Michelle Krusiec, Jocelin Donahue, et. al.

A couple must decide on how to move forward when their baby is diagnosed with a serious health condition at the 20 week scan.