New music this week

Brazilian Girls – Let’s Make Love

Six Degrees Records

Brazilian Girls return in 2018 with Let’s Make Love, their fourth album and first since 2008’s Grammy-nominated New York City. Due via Six Degrees Records, the album release will be followed by a short U.S. tour in May.

It was produced by longtime collaborator Frederik Ruben and came to life over the course of several years. The band brings a woozy romanticism to many tracks.

The album gets its title from the frenetic yet ethereal “Let’s Make Love,” a track that takes a more classically arranged form than the band’s earlier work.

Tracks include: Pirates, Go out More Often, Wild Wild Web, We Stopped, Salve, Let’s Make Love, Karaköy, Balla Balla, Woman in the Red, The Critic (Album Version), Impromptu, Sunny Days, Looking for Love.

Derek Smalls – Smalls Change Meditations Upon Ageing

BMG Records

Smalls makes his return to the music world with this new recording. Guest artists on the album include Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers) Gregg Bissonette, Larry Carlton, David Crosby, Donald Fagen (Steely Dan) Taylor Hawkins, Jim Keltner, Danny (Kootch) Kortchmar, Russ Kunkel, Michael League (Snarky Puppy), Jane Lynch (actress/singer), Steve Lukather (Toto), Judith Owen Snarky Puppy Horns Joe Satriani, Paul Shaffer (David Letterman, SNL, etc.) Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Richard Thompson, Steve Vai, Waddy Wachtel, Rick Wakeman (Yes) Phil X Dweezil Zappa.

Tracks include: Openture, Rock And Roll Transplant, Butt Call, Smalls Change, Memo To Willie, It Don’t Get Old, Complete Faith, Faith No More, Gimme Some (More) Money, MRI, Hell Toupee.

Juliana Hatfield – Juliana Hatfield Sings Olivia Newton-John

American Laundromat Records

Juliana takes on 14 Olivia Newton-John classics and deep cuts to honor one of her childhood heroes. “I have never not loved Olivia Newton-John. Her music has brought me so much pure joy throughout my life.”

Tracks include: I Honestly Love You, Suspended in Time, Have You Never Been Mellow, A Little More Love, Don’t Stop Believin’, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Dancin’ ‘Round and ‘Round, Xanadu.