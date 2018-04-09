Well Dressed Wolves Rock Main Stage

On Friday, April 13 local favorite DJ ill.Ego emcees Main Stage’s “2nd Fridays” Dance Party. DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley but throughout Arizona. Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 14 has local rockers Well Dressed Wolves (formerly The Mods) taking the stage. The Arizona band has been dazzling audiences for over 10 years with their unique and exciting blend of garage, alternative and classic rock. The band has steadily rocked out while building a local following that is earned by the electric performance of the power-trio. The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of weekly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8p.m.. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7p.m.. Thursdays are “Thirsty Thursdays” Old School Game Night. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.