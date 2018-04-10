Arizona Secretary of State to promote Yavapai College viticulture program at State Capitol

Wednesday, Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan will purchase a case of wine made by the Yavapai College viticulture program in Clarkdale and bring it back to the Arizona Capitol Museum Store for sale.

The visit to purchase the wine follows Reagan’s decision to promote the Yavapai College viticulture program and students.

“[Reagan] learned a lot about the program and thought it was so amazing Yavapai College makes this program available. She wanted to do what she could to promote the students in the program and give those in our store the opportunity to support as well. It’s a win-win for everybody,” said Matt Roberts, director of communications for the Secretary of State’s Office.

The decision comes as part of an initiative to promote Arizona businesses and local economies, including highlighting products outside of Maricopa County. Reagan is also working with Mother Road Brewing Company in Flagstaff.

Reagan will be at the Southwest Wine Center April 11 at 1:30 p.m.