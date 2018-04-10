Cornfest suspended until further notice

The annual Cornfest will not take place this year due to lack of volunteers, community interest, and the ever so unpredictable weather. If the community is interested and willing to help with Fort Verde Days they need to contact Camp Verde Promotions by July 1, 2018. Responses can be made on questions@campverdepromotions.org or you can call:

Camp Verde Promotions 928-301-0922

Trish Peterson 1-928-350-9420

Julie Keeney 928-301-6420

Bobbie Tennant 928-300-0179

Carlie Androus 928-567-7465

Julie Scott 928-963-1085

Darlene Williams 928-451-1278

Nikki Miller 928-592-9137

Please do not wait until July 1st, if you are interested in helping, contact us NOW so we can begin planning. Thank you and let’s keep our Fort Verde Days Tradition.