Cottonwood Elementary School recognized as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School

COTTONWOOD – If you have a child’s heart, you have a child’s mind.

That’s what they say about the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program at Cottonwood Elementary School.

A year ago, CES first used the Flippen Group’s program that teaches how to make its school an emotionally safe and relationally connected place for students, staff, and parents.

As principal at Cottonwood Elementary School, Jessica Vocca said that “school discipline is down by 35 percent and suspensions by 82 percent.”

“I believe this is Capturing Kids’ Hearts, in conjunction with our Mindfulness program,” said Vocca. “Capturing Kids’ Hearts builds high performing school cultures where students manage themselves. Capturing Kids’ Hearts can be simply stated this is how we conduct business here at CES. Students are empowered and held to a higher standard of behavior. Let me tell you they will rise to a higher standard when you expect no less.”

Since 1990, campuses across the country have utilized Capturing Kids’ Hearts tools and processes.

The 123 schools that were recognized as showcase schools were chosen based on a nomination based on observation; level of implementation of Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes by all staff as measured by online surveys; and data demonstrating that Capturing Kids’ Hearts has made a significant improvement in attendance, discipline, climate/culture, or academics.

