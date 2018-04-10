County school superintendent releases petitions for consolidation of school districts

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter Tuesday announced that his office has “released petitions for the potential consolidation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District # 6 and Mingus Union High School District # 4, to the legal counsel of the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools, following a review by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

The return of petitions, Carter said, “is conditioned on approval of a striker, SB 1254, and a retroactive clause, that is being currently considered in the Arizona Legislature.”

The petition language reads: “Initiative for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools – 2018: We, the undersigned, citizens and qualified electors of Yavapai County, respectfully support the consolidation of Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District #6 and Mingus Union High School District #4, pursuant to A.R.S. § 15-459(B)(7) and propose that said consolidation be submitted to the qualified electors of the State of Arizona, County of Yavapai. If the consolidation is successful, the two five-member school boards of the former independent school districts will merge by election into one five-member school board for the new consolidated district, and certain duplicative administrative positions will be eliminated, allowing excess administrative costs to pass into the classrooms. This initiative measure is styled SCH18-INT-001.”

Information provided by Yavapai County Education Service Agency