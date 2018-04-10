Feeding wildlife does more harm than good, experts say

It’s springtime and romance is in the air. Perhaps local residents have recently noticed that certain scent that indicates skunks are out and about in greater numbers. So are other animals that hikers should be wary of.

“As we get closer into the reproductive season, animals start nesting or having babies,” said Noel Fletcher, Prescott National Forest wildlife biologist. “They get very protective – as most parents do. Be aware in the forest; you could be walking near a coyote den that you don’t know about.”

Protecting a den is one thing. Animals acting strangely or appearing unwell is another, and reason to give Arizona Game and Fish Department a call. The animal could be dangerous or exhibiting effects of rabies. The Kingman office covers Prescott and Prescott Valley areas, 928-692-7700.

Fletcher said all animals and birds are becoming more active. “Pronghorn are getting ready to fawn, and also deer. At Lynx Lake, we’ve seen one baby bald eagle in a nest. That’s exciting. We’re waiting to see what the Peregrines are doing at Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte,” she said. “But the biggest thing is to give them some space.”

AZGFD personnel advises people not to disturb young animals, even if they appear abandoned or injured.

“The human desire to help baby, orphaned or injured wildlife is an admirable trait. However, ‘helping’ or ‘rescuing’ wildlife can often have unintended consequences for the animal, including death. In most cases, the best thing a person can do for a wild animal is to leave it alone,” a department brochure states.

And please don’t feed the wildlife.

Don’t feed javelina

Two residents of Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek who had been feeding javelina at their homes were attacked in February. As a result, not only is one individual undergoing a series of rabies shots, the Game and Fish Department killed 20 javelina found near the locations.

“These incidents placed the department in a very difficult position where it had to act immediately, and consequently contracted with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to conduct lethal removal of the javelina within a quarter-mile radius of the victims’ residences,” states a March 21 press release from AZGFD.

AZGFD, as well as PNF, personnel again remind folks not to feed wildlife. Bird feeders are about the extent of what is appropriate to offer in backyards.

“It’s one thing to put a bird feeder out, but another thing to put out food for animals that just create issues such as these,” Fletcher said.

On Feb. 5, AZGFD received information that a javelina had bitten a 79-year-old woman in a neighborhood southwest of Sedona around 4 p.m. She received severe bite wounds to her leg as she tried to stop the javelina from attacking her dogs.

The victim was treated in Sedona and released. An AZGFD wildlife officer confirmed the woman was intentionally feeding a herd of javelina at her residence.

The second incident occurred on Feb 25, and involved an elderly man in Oak Creek Village. He was feeding a herd of javelina in his backyard, and when food wasn’t provided quickly enough, one of the animals became aggressive and bit the man in the leg.

He was treated at a Sedona hospital emergency room and released, and has been getting the preventative rabies shot series. A javelina tested positive for rabies in Sedona about eight months ago, the press release states.

“The decision to lethally remove the animals was based on the attacks, an imminent public safety threat created by intentional feeding, the habituation and loss of fear to humans by the javelina, and a concern for possible rabies,” the release continued.

All 20 javelina tested negative for rabies, said Shelly Shepherd, AZGFD public information officer.

As people feed wildlife, the animals lose their natural fear of humans and become dependent on unnatural food sources. It also places at risk the person feeding, their neighbors, and the animals themselves.

“The department does not want to be in a position where it must decide to lethally remove wildlife due to irresponsible feeding. So please help to keep wildlife wild,” AZFGD implores.

Also, anything that brings mice into yards, will attract its predators: snakes and hawks. Fletcher said homeowners could create situations where they are bringing animals in other than the ones they have invited. For example, feeding deer can result in more mountain lions.

Rabies Threat

So far this year, the county health department has confirmed that two animals, both foxes, have tested positive for rabies.

In 2017, two positives cases of rabies were found in a bat and a bobcat,” reports Stephen Everett, epidemiologist with Yavapai County Community Health Services.

When a person has been bitten by an animal that is not available for testing, it is standard procedure to recommend treatment for rabies, Everett said.

Statewide in 2017, 30 people were exposed to rabid animals, with 24 of those being recommended for rabies treatment. About 66 domestic animals were exposed to rabid animals, and 155 wild animals tested positive for rabies. The highest number of animals testing positive so far this year is skunks, 17, none in Yavapai County, followed by fox, eight, with two of those in Yavapai County.

In May 2012, a Chino Valley man’s dog had a run-in with a rabid mountain lion while camping near Bloody Basin Road southeast of Cordes Junction. The owner of the dog beat the mountain lion to death with an iron skillet. The dog was current on its rabies vaccination. The mountain lion was not.

In November 2011, a Rimrock area resident and family dog were attacked by a rabid fox. A neighbor killed the fox, which tested positive for rabies. A rabid bobcat walked into a bar in Cottonwood in March 2009 after attacking at least three people in separate locations.

Closer to home, a woman and her daughter were attacked by a rabid bobcat while walking along Lynx Creek in Stoneridge in April 2009. Consider carrying a hiking stick while out on the trail.

-- Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes.