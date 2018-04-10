John McTurk new executive director at Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters

John McTurk, previously fund development and communications director at Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, has stepped into a new position as executive director at Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters in the Verde Valley.

McTurk called the Habitat for Humanity board supportive during his transition.

“My past year and half with Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity has been amazing and I am so grateful for my time with the fantastic staff and volunteers. I have learned so much and have enjoyed building many relationships in the community, as well as within Habitat,” McTurk said.

McTurk started as executive director Monday. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is important to him, McTurk says.

“Any time you can help a child in any facet it’s very powerful and important, especially in our community. So many of the children here in the Verde Valley do not have appropriate roles models. They need people to show them a better life,” McTurk said.