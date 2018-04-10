Letter: MMA VVD thanks Thad Card Excavating

Editor:

The Modified Motorcycle Association Verde Valley District would like to that Thad and Shorty of Thad Card Excavating for their very generous donation of time and equipment to help us move the Jester Memorial from its current location on 6th street over to its new location at American Legion Post 25.

Thad and Shorty took time out of their busy day to careful move this memorial so that it would have a permanent home. I can honestly say, the one thing we have always loved about Cottonwood is how people always come together to help each other for a common good. I know Thad and Shorty are often helping others in our community and we wanted to ensure they know it is truly appreciated.

Thank you Chad and Shorty and Thad Card Excavating.

Deb Althouse

Cottonwood