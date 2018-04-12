College seeks property tax increase

PRESCOTT – In compliance with section 15-1461.01, Arizona Revised Statutes, Yavapai Community College District is notifying its property taxpayers of Yavapai community college district’s intention to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level.

The college district is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $896,100 or 2 percent.

All interested citizens are invited to attend the public hearing on the tax increase that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at the Yavapai College Prescott Campus in the Community Room (Bldg. 19, Rm. 147), 1100 E. Sheldon Street.

As an example, the proposed tax increase will cause Yavapai community college district’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to increase from $172.39 (total taxes that would be owed without the proposed tax increase) to $175.84 (total proposed taxes including the tax increase).

This proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction.

The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.