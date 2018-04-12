Community invited to Yavapai College’s Verde Valley Campus

CLARKDALE – Members of the public are invited to attend “Explore YC: Verde Valley Campus” on Tuesday, April 24 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale (601 Black Hills Drive).

The free, open house event will provide an opportunity for visitors to tour the campus; speak with Yavapai College faculty and staff; enjoy barbecue and live music in the Mabery Pavilion; and learn about the college’s educational programs, resources, services and more.

“We’re excited to show off our campus and to have past, present, and future students explore what we have available in terms of programs, certificates, and degrees,” said Associate Dean of the Verde Valley Campus, Dr. Barbara Waak. “We look forward to engaging with the community. Please join us to learn about your community college and learn what we have to offer.”

Representatives will also be available to explain to students and parents YC’s early college programs, such as dual enrollment, concurrent enrollment and courses available through the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education (VACTE).

The Southwest Wine Center will be open and selling its award-winning vintages. Other areas of interest include the campus library, Learning Center, computer lab, art gallery, and Answer Center.

To learn more about the Verde Valley Campus at Yavapai College, please visit www.yc.edu/verde.