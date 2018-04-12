Obituary: Catherine Parish 1926-2018

Catherine “Kay” Parish, 91, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away March 31, 2018. She was born Nov. 9, 1926, in Niles, Ohio, the oldest of five children to Paul and Mamie Law.



Kay was preceded in death by husband, Herman Parish; son, Denis Parish; sister, Pauline Fairrington; and brothers, Paul Law and James Law. Kay is survived by daughter, Diana (Tom) Serafini; son, Michael Parish; daughter-in-law, Barbara Parish (wife of Denis); brother, Ken Law (Darlene); grandchildren, Emily Serafini, Matthew Serafini (Gaye), Amy Denis (Ron), Julie Sandvigan (Kevin) and Jennifer Wren (Tony); several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Kay most loved being a co-pilot to her husband Herman, flying around the country in their airplane (84W).

She enjoyed needlework and crossword puzzles.



Kay will be greatly missed by her family and many friends at Cottonwood Village.



