Obituary: Dennis Donald Crane 1943-2018

Dennis Donald Crane passed peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on March 14, 2018, in Cottonwood, Arizona, at the age of 75.



Dennis was born on March 8, 1943, in Emigrant, Montana, to Howard and Lois Crane. Dennis enjoyed a variety of careers in his life, including serving his country in the military, boat captain, search and rescue, operator at NGS, and dispatch for Camp Verde Marshal’s Office.

He had an affinity for the outdoors, riding horses, and hunting.



Dennis is survived by: his brothers, Dean (Frena) Crane, and Clark (Roberta) Crane; his children, Arthur (Joyce) Crane, Tasca Crane, Kimberly Kay (Mike) Baltunis, Lisa (John) Usery, Stephanie (James) Walker and Shannon Crane; his grandchildren, Collin, Thomas, Spencer, Jordyn, Camdon, Raegyn, Hailey, Lorene, Ryan, Aidan, Avery, Kyle, Collin, Kieran, Alyssa, Ryleigh, and Jase; his great-grandchildren, Jade, Jewel, Elijah, Owen, Asher, Lucy, Mason, Sawyer, Alaric, and Finnick; and many nieces and nephews.



A small family service will be held this summer in Montana.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to be made to American Kidney Fund: https://fundraise.kidneyfund.org/fundraiser/1357296





