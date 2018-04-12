Obituary: Pamela Jane Gezelius Nix

Pamela Jane Gezelius Nix quietly passed away Sunday, March 25, 2018, at home with her husband, Don, by her side.





She is survived by her daughter, Meredith Nix; sons, Robert (Bob) Nix Jr., Bryant Nix and Wade Browning; grand-daughter, Genesis Stalo; and her devoted husband, Don Browning.



Pamela was born in Long Beach, California. Upon graduation from El Modena High School, she moved a short distance to Newport Beach, where she lived for 10 years.



Pamela married Bob Nix in 1988 and her children soon followed.

After the untimely death of her husband, Pamela packed up the children and moved to Cottonwood, Arizona. Pamela met Don Browning in Cottonwood in early 1997. They would soon marry and combine their children into one family.



After a long career with Bashes Grocery Store in Sedona, Pamela purchased and managed the Chaparral Bar successfully until her passing.





Pamela had a dynamic personality that touched many peoples lives. She was a force of nature and will be dearly missed by many. Pamela was a devoted, loving mother, grandmother and wife who loved nothing more than her family.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at 12 p.m.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.