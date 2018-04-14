5 things to watch in sports this week Apr. 15

Spurs battle Warriors

Both teams aren’t at full strength, but come on, it’s the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

In a series that’s normally played in May, the second seeded Warriors face the seventh seeded Spurs. Game two is Monday in Oakland at 7:30 p.m. on TNT and game three is Thursday in San Antonio at 6:30 p.m. on TNT.

The Warriors are vulnerable as Steph Curry is out. The Spurs are probably (but who knows?) with out Kawhi Leonard but both teams still have the star power.

Sedona Red Rock seeks revenge at Camp Verde

After Camp Verde High pounded Sedona Red Rock last month on the road, the Scorpions get their chance at pay back on Tuesday.

The No. 14 Cowboys host No. 20 Sedona Red Rock at 3:45 p.m. Camp Verde won their first rivalry game 10-1 on Mar. 29.

Camp Verde leads the rivalry series 17-9-1 since 2004 and have won five in a row against Sedona Red Rock.

Ohtani faces Red Sox

It’s been about a hundred years since we’ve seen something like this so checking out Shohei Ohtani’s Babe Ruth like skills are well worth your time.

Ohtani has started the season with a 2-0 record and 2.08 ERA as a pitcher and is hitting .346 with three home runs and a triple as batter through seven games.

The Los Angeles Angels’ next national TV game is Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. on MLBN.

According to MLB, Ohtani is the first major leaguer with two wins and three home runs in his team’s first 10 games since 1919.

Camp Verde hosts two big games

The top two baseball and softball schools in the 2A Central lock horns on Friday.

Camp Verde baseball and softball host Paradise Honors at 3:45 p.m. In baseball Camp Verde is No. 14 and PH is No. 17 and in softball CV is No. 3 and Paradise Honors No. 6.

Plus the games could be de facto region championship games. In softball Camp Verde is 7-0 in region play and second place Paradise Honors is 4-1. In baseball, the Cowboys are in first with a region record of 4-1 and PH is second with a 2A Central mark of 3-2.

Let’s play two

Mingus Union softball returns to action on Saturday when they host Lee Williams for a doubleheader.

The No. 5 Marauders host No. 28 Lee Williams at 1 p.m. after splitting their two game season series with No. 14 Flagstaff.

Mingus Union is deeply entrenched in the Grand Canyon race, sitting in third place with a 6-3 record, a half a game behind Mohave and Coconino, which are both 6-2.

Mingus Union also looks to maintain its top eight status and avoid starting the postseason in the play-in game.