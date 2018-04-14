Obituary: Allen L. Gibson

Allen L. Gibson, 76, of Rimrock, Arizona, passed away on April 8, 2018. He was born on Feb. 20, 1942, in California. Allen is survived by his daughter, Joyce Gold of Rimrock; and brothers, Dan Gibson (Pam) and Rick Gibson (Donna).



There are no services scheduled at this time.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.