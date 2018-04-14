Obituary: Carl A. Kremiller

Carl A. Kremiller, 76, of Camp Verde, Arizona, was called home by our Lord on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Carl and Evelyn Kremiller. He married Donna Adkins in 1965. Carl moved the family to Arizona in 1978. Carl became a minister in later life. He served the Camp Verde Christian Church for 16 years before retiring in 2008.





Carl is survived by his wife, Donna; mother, Evelyn Kremiller; daughter, Annette Miller; son, Rhett Kremiller; daughter-in-law, Melissa; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Sue Hacker and Debbie Legge.



Services were Saturday, April 14 at 11 a.m., at The Master’s Bible Church, 175 Kallof Place, Sedona, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Master’s Bible Church for a future project in Carl’s memory.



Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home. Your condolences may also be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.