Photography: Find the light with Brent Cox

Perhaps it was a calling of some kind, but Brent had been visiting Arizona since he was four years old. It wasn’t until 1997 that he decided to make the move out west, settling in Flagstaff first, then Sedona and now Cottonwood.

Inspired by a photograph on the cover of a Sierra Club Magazine, Brent became a voracious student of photography by reading and learning all about the craft. He has done everything from being a photo lab technician to a Photoshop instructor and a portrait and event photographer to a custom framer –honing his skills from start to finish. It is his love for nature and light that prevails. “It’s all about the light,” says Brent. “Being in the right place at the right time is Brent’s mission. “I just want to be in those places at those times to capture the images that go beyond what even I can comprehend.”

To see Brent’s work, visit the Oak Creek Arts and Crafts Show on April 20, 21 at the Outlet Mall in the Village of Oak Creek and April 28, 29 at the Bell Rock Plaza.