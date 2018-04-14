Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity announces Habitat Happy Hour fundraiser

Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity will host a fundraiser on April 20, 2018, at Courtyard by Marriott in Sedona.

"Habitat Happy Hour” will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Sedona. This fundraising event will feature wine from Cellar 433, a delicious variety of appetizers, silent auction items and the chance to mix and mingle with supporters of Habitat for Humanity.

Tickets are available for $50 per person on the Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity website at www.vvhabitat.org. Ticket price includes entry, food, and wine throughout the evening from Cellar 433. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Home Builders Blitz Build taking place in Sedona, July 28-August 11.

The project is being developed for the Sedona community through a partnership between the Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity, the City of Sedona, local community leaders and the local contractors to provide affordable housing options for our community workforce. This year’s blitz build will take place at Peach Lane in Sedona and bring together hundreds to construct three homes in just two weeks.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the “Habitat Happy Hour” to benefit the Home Builders Blitz Build in Sedona this July 2018, visit www.vvhabitat.org or call 928-649-6788.