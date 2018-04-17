Consolidation committee cancels April 17 meeting

COTTONWOOD – Monday, the Advisory Committee for Consolidation cancelled its April 17 meeting when four of its members informed Committee Chairman Dan Mabery that they would not be able to attend.
The request to cancel the meeting came from committee member and Mingus Union School Board President Anita Glazar, Mabery said.
The next meeting of the Advisory Committee for Consolidation is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 1 at the Cottonwood Public Safety Building multi-purpose rooms A & B, located at 199 S. 6th St.
This meeting is open to the public.
Within 24 hours of the meeting, the agenda will be available at the Mingus Union website, https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000989.
