Letter: ‘Cornville Cornfest’ has nice ring to it

With regard to the announced suspension of the Camp Verde Cornfest (Verde Independent, 4-10-18), how about moving the event to Cornville? Windmill Park in the historic area of Cornville would be a good venue for a corn eating contest and cornhole games. Windmill Gardens has been a great host for craft fairs in the past.
If Camp Verde Promotions, along with the Hausers, could form a “mentor” relationship with the Cornville Community Association (CCA) to get things going, maybe it could work! “Cornville Cornfest” has a nice ring!
The CCA has worked to bring fun events to the community. It is a central location for folks from the entire Verde Valley. “Maybe” the CCA could find enough volunteer energy for a weekend summer event? Let CCA President Stephen Cassagio know if you like the idea!
I’ve enjoyed going to Camp Verde for the Cornfest. I like the guy who walks around in the corn suit. Eating great corn is always a special treat; and watching a contest is hilarious.
Hey! Think about the possibilities!
Judy Miller
Cornville
