Letter: Let’s hope city has thought 89 & Vine through

Editor:

I do hope the City of Cottonwood & builders of 89 & Vine expansion have taken in to consideration the traffic impact.

89A & Mingus Avenue: It is already quite crowded at that intersection and more traffic will just make it worse especially for people going to and from work. More residents will also impact highway 260 and 89A.

Also there’s the impact of water usage in this area. We are in a drought right now. Where is all this extra water coming from?

The City of Cottonwood should address and answer these questions that impact the residents of this area before all this building starts.

Gloria Mannion

Cornville