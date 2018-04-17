Obituary: Michael L. Culpepper 1963 - 2018

Michael L. Culpepper “Animal” (54) Dec. 10, 1963 - March 15, 2018 Born in Phoenix, Arizona to Dixie and Wynn Culpepper. Mike grew up in Camp Verde helping in the family business, the Mattress Shop for many years, building and delivering mattresses all over Arizona and California.



Animal as we friends know him by, also worked as a backhoe operator installing fiber optic when it first came out, all over Phoenix and the Verde Valley.



Proceeded by both parents, brother Brian, sister Judy Harill. Survived by brothers Robert and Steve of California, Wynn of Arizona and baby sister Renee (Lee) Yarbrough of Chino Valley, Arizona. Best friend Nick (Cindy) Burton.



Celebration of Mike’s life will be on May 12, 2018 on Mingus Mountain Potato Patch Campground @ 11 a.m. Contact Cindy Burton for directions and space #’s. 928-274-1162.

Information provided by survivors.