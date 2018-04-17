Obituary: Nancy C. Shuman

Nancy C. Shuman, age 86, passed away on March 25, 2018.

She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Ray, Sandy Ray and Cindy Villagomez; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



There are no services planned. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Cottonwood Fire Department, 191 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com





Information provided by survivors.