Obituary: Nancy C. Shuman

Nancy C. Shuman, age 86, passed away on March 25, 2018.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Ray, Sandy Ray and Cindy Villagomez; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There are no services planned. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Cottonwood Fire Department, 191 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com
Information provided by survivors.
