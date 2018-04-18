Man rescued from car in Clarkdale (with video)

CLARKDALE – Wednesday afternoon, Verde Valley emergency services responded to a report of a single car motor vehicle accident on Broadway, approximately at the intersection of Bent River Road.

Verde Valley Fire District found one vehicle off the road on a steep incline. The driver, the single occupant of the vehicle, was still in the car and did not want to exit due to its precarious position, according to a release by the VVFD.

The vehicle was stabilized while Clarkdale Police set up traffic control. The vehicle was not on the road but emergency vehicles caused a partial blockage.

Once the car was stabilized the driver was extricated by VVFD and Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department crew members. The driver sustained no injuries and was not transported by ambulance.