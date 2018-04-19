Clarkdale’s 2018 Concerts in the Park Series announced

Clarkdale Community Services has announced its 2018 Concerts in the Park series.



Concerts run throughout the summer months on Saturday evenings, are free to the public and are typically held at the Clarkdale Town Park. This year, however, there is a change in venue for the first two concerts due to the Clarkdale Town Park remediation project.



Aces N’ Eights will open the season on the Town’s newly renovated “View Deck” behind the Clark Memorial Clubhouse on May 19.

This space offers a beautiful view and room for over 1,000 attendees. The deck surface is concrete so visitors will want to bring chairs and/or something comfortable to sit on.

Sentimental Journey will also be performing at the “View Deck” on June 9 and is being sponsored by the Cottonwood-Clarkdale Lions Club. The Lions Club will be providing drinks and snacks at each of the concert events.

June 23rd will be a special event with Cattywampus and Frenz kicking off Clarkdale’s Town Park re-opening in conjunction with GHD, the general contractor for the remediation project. More information will follow regarding this event.

All remaining concerts will be performed from the Town Park Gazebo. There is a great line up of entertainment to choose from and we hope to see you there!

Clarkdale’s 2018

Concerts in the Park Series:

• May 19 -- 7-9 pm, Aces N’ Eights - Classic Rock/Country (Clarkdale Clubhouse View Deck)

• June 9 -- 7-9 p.m., Sentimental Journey – Big Band (Clarkdale Clubhouse View Deck)

• June 23 -- 7-9 p.m., Cattywampus and Frenz - Acoustic/Pop Rock (Clarkdale Town Park Grand Opening)

• July 7 -- 7-9 p.m., Trotters Wake - Irish/Celtic

• July 21 -- 7-9 p.m., Thunder and Lightnin’- Mountain Bluegrass

• August 4 -- 7-9 p.m., Cadillac Angels – Americana Rockabilly

• August 18 -- 7-9 p.m., Potent Motion - Variety/Dance (formerly the Gila Mobsters)

• Sept. 1 -- 7-9 p.m., Come Back Buddy - 50’s

• Sept. 15 -- 7-9 p.m., J-Bad Band - Classic Rock/Blues (formerly Joe Doe and the Witness Protection Band)

This year the Town of Clarkdale Community Services Department implemented a Community Partner Program to assist with event sustainability. State Farm Agent Jennifer Griffin and Freeport-McMoRan are the 2018 Concerts in the Park community partners.



The Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: 928-639-2492.

For more information about Concerts in the Park or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov.