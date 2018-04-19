Contest deadline for Verde Valley fair this weekend

COTTONWOOD -- The annual Verde Valley Fair is coming in hot with deadlines for contest entries fast approaching.

Director Colleen Gilboy said entries are evaluated from judges all over the state. All ages and backgrounds are welcome with divisions divided by youth, teen and adult.

“You can be up to 105,” she said.

The online deadline was last Monday. Entries must be received by Friday between noon and 7 p.m. or Saturday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Commercial Building. Call 928-634-3290 for any questions.

Contest categories include:

• Persons with disabilities

• School art

• AG mechanics

• Culinary

• Fine arts

• Models & misc.

• Photography

• Craft and hobby

• Fiber arts

• Horticulture/floriculture

• Gen & mineral

• Sewing and quilting

Judging will be completed prior to the fair. The fair will open 4 p.m. on May 2 and last until May 6. It will take place at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. The first day admission is $3 for everyone. Children 5 and younger get in free.

According to the entry form requirements, awards will be paid as follows:

“Best of Show will receive a Best of Show ribbon and $10, 1st place will receive a Blue Ribbon and $3, 2nd place will receive a Red Ribbon and $2, 3rd place will receive a White Ribbon and $1.”