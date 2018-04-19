Fire ban goes into effect Friday in Camp Verde

As a result of the critical fire conditions we are currently experiencing, effective Friday, April 20, 8 a.m., Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority will implement a fire ban within its jurisdiction.

Copper Canyon Fire Chief Terry Keller said, “This ban is going in effect in cooperation with other bans being implemented by Yavapai County, the Prescott National Forest, the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest, as well as the other fire departments and fire districts across the Verde Valley.”

This ban impacts all open burning within the district, including burn barrels, with or without burn permits, Keller said.

Enclosed BBQs (propane and briquette- with a lid) are not affected by this ban at this time, although the public is always encouraged to be especially careful when using cooking appliances outdoors, and especially when the conditions are as dry.

The public is also encouraged to be very careful with the disposal of smoking materials during this period.

Keller said if conditions continue to worsen, additional restrictions may well be implemented to prevent a catastrophic fire. Such measure might include the banning of smoking outdoors, bans on the use of briquettes and/or BBQs, bans on the use of chainsaws or other combustible engines/tools that might produce sparks, bans on welding or grinding without special permits or standby measures, and/or bans on other hazardous processes.

“The current ban or additional restrictions will remain in effect until we see significant summer rains to lessen the threat,” the chief said. “With our current dry conditions, low humidity, warmer temperatures and gusty winds, everyone is being encouraged to be extremely careful during this period.”

-- Information provided by Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority