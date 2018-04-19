Jerome General Plan past, present & future

The Past

Jerome has operated under a general plan established in 1981. Arizona law requires that a municipality’s general plan be updated every 10 years – putting Jerome 27 years behind schedule.

A General Plan Committee wrote the drafted new plan over a span of two years. Last year, shortly after Planning and Zoning Administrator Kyle Dabney was hired, the Town held public meetings to receive feedback on the drafted plan. Concerns raised included the language regarding tourism and the matter of water usage.

The document does not address specific issues, and is not a law, but rather guidelines for the town moving forward, according to Dabney.

The Present

At the March 12 regular meeting, members of the public suggested adding additional language to the document regarding health and other minor details. Without Mayor Frank Vander Horst present, the council decided to wait to vote to approve the plan.

The Jerome Council elected not to vote at the April 10 regular meeting and instead directed town staff to arrange a special meeting to address potential amendments to the plan.

The Future

The Town of Jerome will hold a special meeting in regard to amendments to the drafted general plan Monday April 23 at 5 p.m. The following regular meeting the Council will then be able to vote to approve the plan with the changes, approve the plan as written or reject the plan altogether – defaulting back to the 1981 plan.

