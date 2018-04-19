Obituary: Loretta Stearley 1952-2018

Loretta (Ortiz) Stearley went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 10, 2018. She was a woman who deeply loved the Lord and was ready to meet Him face to face after a long battle with cancer.





Loretta was born on Nov. 20, 1952, in Williams, Arizona, to John and Theresa (Mayorga) Ortiz. She was the youngest of four children. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School in Flagstaff, Arizona, for grades K-8, St. Michael’s Catholic School for grades 9-11 and spent her senior year at Flagstaff High School. She graduated in 1970.



She married Robert (Bob) Stearley in Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Dec. 2, 1972.

During their marriage, Bob and Loretta lived in Morenci, Arizona (5 yrs.), Tucson, Arizona (2 yrs.), Salt Lake City, Utah (34 years), Clarkdale, Arizona (6 mos.) and Bloomington, Indiana (4 yrs.).



Loretta is preceded in death by her parents, John and Theresa Ortiz; her brother, Richard Ortiz; and her parents-in-law, Dale and Norma Stearley.





She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughters, Rene (Josh) Holden and Alison (James) Gallagher; her grandchildren, Max, Jack, Eva and Ellie Holden, and Ethan Gallagher; her brother, John (Marian) Ortiz; her sister, JoAnn (Bill) Lesko; her sister-in-law, Susan Ortiz Wood (Doug); her brother-in-law, Mike (Denise) Stearley; and her sister-in-law, Sharyn Word.



Loretta lived an EXEMPLARY life! She placed her faith in Jesus as her Savior and trusted him completely both in her triumphs and trials. She was unwavering in her belief that the Lord had a good and perfect plan for her life.





A CELEBRATION of Loretta’s LIFE will be held on June 10, 2018, in Bloomington, Indiana. Please contact Bob at utahstearleys@msn.com for details. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your favorite charity.





